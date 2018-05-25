The 6-foot-7 sophomore shot lights out at the NBA Combine in Chicago last week and also impressed scouts with his athleticism during drills and basketball IQ while scrimmaging. And while NBA scouts have been pleasantly surprised by how pro-ready Huerter looks, it has not been nearly as shocking to his head coach Mark Turgeon, who caught up with Chris Miller of the Wizards Tipoff podcast while at the NBA Combine to discuss Huerter’s looming decision.

When the Terps’ season ended in March, Huerter was not at the top of the list of players Maryland fans were worried about losing to the pros. But that has since changed and it now appears Huerter could be the Terps’ likeliest first-round selection.

With five days remaining until NBA prospects who have not signed with agents must decide whether or not they will return to school or keep their name in the draft, Maryland’s Kevin Huerter is sure to have a difficult decision ahead of him as his stock continues to trend upward.

“I’ll be honest with you,” Turgeon said. “I didn’t think his day was that great, but that’s because I expect that out of Kevin. Kevin made like five or six passes that no other kid can make in this camp. And of course not all of the top players are at this camp but Kevin made some plays that no one else is going to make so he stood out right there. To me, he’s always been a good athlete. He has tested well. He was good length. We worked on all of these test that they’re doing with our strength and conditioning coach. We have him prepared...I’m happy for Kevin. Kevin is level-headed, but Kevin is an NBA player whether it’s this year or next year. We’re not sure. We’ll decide that in the next 10 days.”



Huerter’s impressive showing at the combine earned him workouts with the Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, and Los Angeles Lakers. He is also scheduled to work out May 28 for the Utah Jazz.

Several recent mock drafts have been all over the Huerter bandwagon and are projecting the Clifton Park, N.Y., native to be a mid-to-late first-round pick.

Jason McIntyre of Fox Sports 1 projects Huerter going No. 24 overall to the Portland Trail Blazers--which could team him up with former Terp Jake Layman--in his latest mock draft, and Sports Illustrated’s Jeremy Woo slots Huerter even higher at No. 18 overall to the San Antonio Spurs. The most recent mock draft by NBADraft.net has Huerter going No. 21 overall to the Jazz and Sporting News list Huerter just outside of the first round as one of its “other first-round possibilities.”

According to Don Markus of the Baltimore Sun, Huerter is expected to finish up his workout with the Jazz on Monday and fly right to his home in upstate New York to start mulling over his options with his family. He has until 11:59 p.m. May 30 to make his final decision on whether he’ll return to school or pursue the pros.

Turgeon has also played an integral role in helping Huerter throughout the pre-draft process by gathering what he’s hearing from NBA teams and sharing it along the way. It’s certainly a complex situation for the Terps head coach, who stands to potentially lose one of his best players to the NBA but also realizes the ultimate goal for any player who puts on a Maryland uniform is within Huerter’s reach.

“Ultimately you get in [coaching] to help players be the best that they can be,” Turgeon told Miller on the Wizards Tipoff podcast. “It might not be the NBA. It might be getting a job in the business world and being successful there, being a good husband, being a good father. So every situation is different but in this situation you want what is best for the kid. You know, this could change that family for a long time. Grandkids might not even have to pay for college type thing. So you want what’s best for the kid.

“It’s all about timing. I’ve been doing this for a long time and I really feel like I can give them sound advice, and then once they get drafted or whatever they decide then the work really starts. But we want them to get to that second contract and that’s what we talk with them about. And in order to get to that second contract you have to put yourself in a good position.”

Huerter has certainly positioned himself well ahead of his upcoming decision. And Terps fans won’t have to wait much longer to know whether or not the “Red Mamba” will be returning to Maryland for what would likely be just one more season in College Park.