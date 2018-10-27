COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- A week after being shutout on the road, the Terps offense made a statement Oct. 27 by putting up 712 yards of total offense and scoring the most points the program has ever scored in a Big Ten game.

Maryland (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) returned home Saturday and had a three-and-out on its first drive of the game. But the Terps put on an offensive showcase after that on their way to 63-33 victory over Illinois (3-4, 1-4).

“Really good football game,” Maryland interim head coach Matt Canada said. “Proud of our players. Really, really proud of our team. Really proud of how hard they played, how they stuck together. Our first drive on offense wasn’t great, but after that I thought we focused on our jobs and stuck together. We stayed in our lane and played very well in all phases of the game...I’m really excited that our players are sitting here at 5-3.”

Sophomore running back Javon Leake stole the show for Maryland, rushing for 140 yards on five carries and finding the end zone four times. Having only had four touchdowns total in his time at Maryland entering Saturday’s game, it was Leake’s first multi-touchdown game of his college career.

After starting the season buried on the depth chart, Leake stayed the course and turned a couple of strong weeks of practice into a career performance.

“[Leake] continued to practice hard and the last three weeks has practiced so well,” Canada said. “In fact, yesterday in the meeting I complimented him and everybody clapped for him. I said, ‘I know you’re not getting your touches but you’re still working hard, you’re still practicing hard.’ That’s what you’re supposed to do. That’s what a team guy does.”

Leake’s first score of the game got things going for Maryland, coming by way of a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown after the Fighting Illini jumped out to an early 3-0 lead. He would then add three rushing touchdowns of 27 yards or more.

“My offensive line did a great job blocking and I just did my job--hit the hole,” Leake said.

Terps freshman wideout Jeshaun Jones also contributed heavily to Maryland’s scoring by catching a 14-yard touchdown and rushing for a 43-yard score. Jones finished with 104 total yards and his second multi-touchdown game of the season.

Maryland redshirt freshman quarterback Kasim Hill set a career-high with 265 passing yards, and did so in just three quarters of play. Hill also tied his career-high of three touchdown passes.

“We just went out and had fun today,” Hill said. “The offensive line did a great job blocking. I had a bunch of time and the wide receivers were out there making plays. It was a lot of fun today.”

The Terps’ offensive output marked the most yards they’ve racked up all season and their 10.3 yards per play turned out to be too much for Illinois to handle on Saturday.

Senior wide receiver Jahrvis Davenport also chipped in a 46-yard receiving touchdown, while freshman tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo found the end zone twice himself--one rushing touchdown, one receiving. Redshirt freshman running back Anthony McFarland led the team with 16 carries, which he converted into 83 rushing yards.

“It was a balanced night because you take what they give you and we’ve got players who can do that,” Canada said. “We just have to execute ourselves, which at times we’ve done. So obviously our players played very well tonight.”

Defensively the Terps were stout when they needed to be, holding Illinois to 6-for-15 on third down. The Fighting Illini were helped by their experienced senior kicker Chase McLaughlin, who punched through four field goals before his team was able to find the end zone for the first time.

Upper Marlboro (Md.) native and Illinois junior running back Reggie Corbin broke the scoring drought for his team in the third quarter by taking a run 69 yards to the house. Corbin finished with 155 rushing yards on 18 carries. He also added a 25-yard reception.

Playing against his former team, Terps grad-transfer linebacker Tre Watson only saw the field in the first half after being ejected for targeting late in the second quarter following a big hit on Illinois quarterback MJ Rivers. Like Watson, Rivers would not return to the game.

Terps senior running back Ty Johnson also did not play in the second half of this contest after being ruled out with a calf strain during halftime.

While Illinois was able to have some success on the ground against the Terps, Maryland’s secondary continued to be a force to be reckoned with this season. Both Illinois quarterbacks that played--Rivers and senior AJ Bush Jr.--combined to go 14-for-32 passing for 261 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Maryland’s interception off Bush at the end of the first half gave the Terps 14 picks on the season, tying them with No. 4 LSU for most in the FBS.

“As far as the [defensive backs go], I thought they did play very well,” Canada said. “I thought we had a few good knockdowns, made some plays. They’re playing at a high level right now. Happy for them.”

With one more win needed to become bowl eligible, Maryland will stay in College Park this week and get set to host Michigan State next Saturday at noon. A much tougher opponent is on deck, but the Terps are enjoying their blowout victory for the time being.

“We’re sitting here 5-3 with a bunch of kids who are playing so hard for each other and care about each other, so that’s the story,” Canada said. “That’s what you guys should talk about.”