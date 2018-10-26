COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Since entering the Big Ten in 2014, there is only one team in the conference Maryland (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) has not competed against--Illinois (3-4, 1-3). That’s about to change Oct. 27 when the Terps host the Fighting Illini for a late afternoon kickoff.

For interim head coach Matt Canada and his team, some home cooking and a matchup against one of the few non-ranked opponents left on the schedule is exactly what’s needed after being shutout, 23-0, on the road last weekend at No. 18 Iowa.

“Excited to come home and play Illinois this week - a football team that’s continuing to get better every week,” Canada said. “Offensively they’ve changed what they did and they’re doing a very good job. Their quarterback is running and making plays, gaining yards while playing very good people. On defense, obviously Coach [Lovie] Smith has been coaching a long time, we all know that, and the great history he has on defense. It’ll be a great challenge for us, we’re very excited to be coming home.”

In its last time out, Maryland was completely ineffective on offense, compiling only 115 total yards while failing to score any points. Canada shouldered the blame after his offense’s disappointing showing last weekend and he’s looking for a better performance all around on that side of the ball on Saturday against Illinois.

“I take it very personally,” Canada said of his offense’s performance against the Hawkeyes. “It was very disappointing that we played the way we played and I take full blame for it. Offensively, we didn’t get anything going...They made the plays, we didn’t. I don’t think it was that game. Any game, you’ve got to go back and see what happened. You have to be honest. We could’ve been better. We need to be way better.”

Fortunately for the Terps, a matchup this weekend against the Big Ten team that has allowed the most points this season (238) provides a great opportunity for the Terps to do so.

On defense, Maryland will look to hone in on Illinois’ strong running game, led by junior running back and Upper Marlboro, Md., native Reggie Corbin, who graduated from Gonzaga College High School (Washington, D.C.) and has 584 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns while averaging 7.9 yards per carry for the Fighting Illini.

“They’re running the ball, they’re certainly gaining yards, playing very well,” Canada said. “They’ve changed their offense. Their coordinator has done a great job at multiple places - was at Michigan, was at Indiana, coming from Arizona and has done a good job everywhere he’s been. They’re using their talent very well. [Corbin] is gaining eight yards a carry - he’s getting the credit for that. But as an offense, they’re playing at a much higher level than I think they have or what people might realize.”

One of the keys on Maryland’s defense to stopping Illinois’ run game happens to be a former teammate of Corbin.

Terps grad-transfer linebacker Tre Watson played the last four seasons in Champaign and played a big role on defense for the Fighting Illini, but now he’s leading the way for Maryland’s defense and has been one of the best linebackers in the Big Ten this season entering a matchup against his former team.

“Tre has worked his way in and earned the respect of the defense,” Canada said. “Tre’s a very good football player. Everybody sees that, everybody knows that. There’s no question about that. I think he’s earned the respect of the team by the fact that he plays hard, works hard, practices hard, and then is making plays. We’re very fortunate he’s on our football team. He’s playing at a very high level. He’s not just stopping the run, he’s not just intercepting passes, he’s doing both very well. He’s a very important part of our defense.”

Watson leads the Terps with 75 tackles and is tied with safety Darnell Savage Jr. with most interceptions on the team (four) through seven games. He has been the exact type of player Maryland was looking for to replace multi-year defensive captain and middle linebacker Jermaine Carter Jr., and his coach has no worries about him handling a bit more spotlight this week.

“He is a very mature young man,” Canada said. “Only he knows how he’s going to handle it, we’ll see how he handles it. I think he’ll handle it great. He’s going to want to play well. We all want to play well all the time. If I coach against a guy I know, I want to play well. Once the game gets going, you’ve got to do your job and he’s done a great job doing his job. I know he’ll be excited to play and I’m sure he’ll want to play well against them, but he just wants to win. I believe that.”

Maryland and Illinois are set to kickoff in College Park at 3:30 p.m. EST. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.