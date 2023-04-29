Maryland added another key piece to next season’s front court Saturday morning, as Indiana transfer Jordan Geronimo announced his commitment to the Terps via social media.

Geronimo visited College Park earlier in the week and chose the Terps over Georgetown, George Washington, Seton Hall and others.

The 6-foot-6, redshirt sophomore forward played in 27 games with six starts for Indiana this past season, averaging 4.2 points and 2.4 rebounds per game. Ultra-athletic with a 7-foot wingspan, he also averaged 0.9 blocks per game.

Geronimo was at his best this past season during a three-game stretch of Big Ten play in which he started and averaged 10.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game.

A top-100 prospect coming out of high school, the New Jersey native originally entered the transfer portal after his freshman year at Indiana following the firing of head coach Archie Miller. Seton Hall and current Maryland head coach Kevin Willard were among those that pursued Geronimo before he ultimately decided to return to the Hoosiers for his sophomore season.

The addition of Geronimo gives the Terps some much needed depth in the front court with his ability to play the four and be a rim protector.

All eyes now turn to Michigan transfer Hunter Dickinson, who is visiting Villanova this weekend and expected to make a decision soon. The Terps are currently over the scholarship limit but are expected to have additional attrition to make room for Geronimo and Dickinson should he pick Maryland.



