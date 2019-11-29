LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Fifth ranked Maryland got balanced scoring with five players in double-digits to grab a 80-73 decision over Harvard in the semifinals of the Orlando Invitational at the HP Pavilion in the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on Friday.

The Terps were led by Anthony Cowan’s 20 points, Jalen Smith had 15 points, while Aaron Wiggins, Eric Ayala and Darryl Morsell each had 13 points. Morsell grabbed a career high 12 rebounds and Smith wiped the glass for ten.

Harvard was led by Bryce Aiken’s 30 points.

TerrapinSportsReport.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Smith made two free throws at :17 to make the score 79-70. It was a three possession game at that point and not enough time for Harvard.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Aiken was terrific. The one-time Terps target connected on

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Maryland was terrible from the free throw line shooting just 25-of-40 (.625). If the Terps just made 70 percent of their free throw attempts this game wouldn’t have been close.

WHAT A PLAY: With just under ten minutes to play Maryland turned over Harvard. Cowan led the break and lobbed it up for Smith for a two-handed flush to tie the game at 53. It was part of a 7-0 Maryland run.

THE BOTTOM LINE: Maryland is 7-0 for the first time since the 2016-17 season and will play the winner of the USC/Marquette game on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET for the Orlando Invitational Championship.