The University System of Maryland Board of Regents is set to meet on Friday to discuss the results of the independent investigation into the culture of the Maryland football program, the University System of Maryland announced on Wednesday.

The October 19 briefing is set to take place in Hagerstown and will mark the first time the board will hear the final results of the investigation. It is a closed session, meaning it is not open to the public or media, and no statement from the board on the findings of the investigation is expected on Friday.

The board is set to then meet again on Tuesday, October 23 in Baltimore, this time to start the process of making any decisions necessary to safeguard the wellbeing of student-athletes at the University of Maryland. These decisions are likely to include the fate of head football coach DJ Durkin.

The October 23 special session is once again closed to the public and media with no statement expected on the findings.

Within one week of the October 23 special session, the University System of Maryland is expected to announce the culture commission's findings and to announce any decisions or recommendations from the board.

“We have said from the beginning that, if true, the allegations related to the culture of the football program at the University of Maryland, College Park are unacceptable,” USM Board of Regents Chair James T. Brady said in a statement. “We have also said we are determined to get all the facts possible before acting.”

“While the final stage of that process begins on October 19th, members of the board will need appropriate time to study the findings, ask follow-up questions, come to conclusions, and consider any potential outcomes,” Brady continued. “As public servants, we have an obligation to take the time necessary to get this right. Once the board has had the time it needs to review the findings, the information will be shared with people of Maryland in a fully transparent fashion.”

Maryland head football coach DJ Durkin was placed on paid administrative leave in August as it began investigating allegations of abuse and the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair, following a story from ESPN that claimed a toxic culture within the program.

This is the second investigation into the football program, with the first looking specifically into the circumstances of Jordan McNair's death. That independent investigation was led by renowned athletic trainer Rod Walters with the findings being released back on September 21.

Maryland offensive coordinator Matt Canada has taken over interim head coaching duties in Durkin's absence and led the Terps to a 4-2 record through the first half of the season.