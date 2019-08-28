COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland’s newly named starting quarterback Josh Jackson’s life has been a whirlwind since he announced in February that he would transfer from Virginia Tech to College Park for his last two years of eligibility.

A new school, new teammates, new coaches, new playbook, but now — just in time for the Terps’ season opener on Saturday against Howard — life’s starting to slow down for the 6-foot-2, 218-pound redshirt junior as he settles into a similar role: being a leader.

“It’s a brand new offense. I didn’t have spring ball so every time I was doing something it was for the first time with these guys,” Jackson said Tuesday. “It definitely took some time. It still feels like I have to get better and get more comfortable because it’s still all new. But I think it’s all slowing down and hopefully it keeps getting better.

“I would say after camp that I feel like I’m a Terp and I’m the leader of this offense and this team, and I have to continue to get better at that, but overall, I’d definitely say I adjusted well and everything is going well so far.”

Jackson officially assumed his leadership role with the Terps when he and Tyrrell Pigrome — his stiffest competition for the starting quarterback position — were called into head coach Michael Locksley’s office on Sunday.

Locksley broke down the numbers the coaching staff tracked from each quarterback’s performance throughout fall camp and awarded Jackson the nod to be Maryland’s starter this season.

“We basically evaluated them based on how they could operate in our system,” Locksley said. “Now, the benefit Josh had was game experience from his time at Virginia Tech, which I think he was able to lean on in the competition. What we look for is what we’ve talked about from day one: The quarterback’s job is to move the offense and score points. So we had all the different matrices and evaluation information we needed based on the competition, and at the end of the day, Josh did the best job of putting points or giving us the opportunity to put points on the board when we were in live situations. We also charted all of our third-down situations because it’s really important for a quarterback to win on third down, and Josh played the best.”

Although Jackson just became the starter and is new to the Terps’ locker room, his teammates like redshirt sophomore running back Anthony McFarland have been noticing his ability to lead since he arrived from Blacksburg nearly four months ago.

“Josh has been working hard,” McFarland said. “He’s making everybody around him better just like the other guys in [the quarterback] room, but Josh is a good leader, he’s a smart quarterback, and I know he’s going to win a lot of big games for us.”

In 16 career games with the Hokies, Jackson went 11-5 as a starter and threw for 3,566 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also compiled 385 yards and seven scores on the ground during that time.