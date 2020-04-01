After spending less than two weeks in the transfer portal, former Boston College forward Jairus Hamilton decided April 1 to continue his college career at Maryland. He has two years of eligibility remaining and is still waiting to hear from the NCAA whether or not he’ll be eligible for next season.

The former class of 2018 four-star averaged 9.5 points and 4.3 rebounds in 25.8 minutes per game for the Eagles last year. He was recruited by Mark Turgeon out of Concord (N.C.) Cannon School and cited his relationship with the Terps’ head coach and College Park’s proximity to his home as key reasons why he chose Maryland.