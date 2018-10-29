Maryland sophomore running back Javon Leake has been named Big Ten Offensive and Special Teams Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday morning.

Leake rushed for 140 yards and three touchdowns on just five carries (28.0 ypc) and added a another score on a 97-yard kickoff return for Maryland's first points in their 63-33 win over Illinois last Saturday. His four total touchdowns are the most for a Maryland player in a game since D.J. Adams also had four in the 2010 Military Bowl.

Leake becomes the first player in Big Ten history to garner both the offensive and special teams awards in the same week. Michigan’s Jabrill Peppers is the only other Big Ten player to win two awards in the same week, being named as both Defensive Player of the Week and Special Teams Player of the Week on Sept. 19, 2016.

The Terps have now had six different players garner Big Ten weekly awards in 2018, the most ever for a Terps team since joining the Big Ten in 2014.

Maryland (5-3, 3-2 B1G) returns to action this Saturday when it hosts Michigan State (5-3, 3-2 B1G). The game is set for a noon kickoff and will be broadcast on ESPN2.