TerrapinSportsReport

On Wednesday, Maryland junior Javon Leake become the second Terps running back in as many days to to announce his intentions to declare for the upcoming NFL Draft, joining Anthony McFarland and forgoing his final year of eligibility.

Leake's announcement comes on the heels of being named the Rodgers-Dwight Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year on Tuesday after he led the conference in kick return yards (804), kick return average (26.8) and kick return touchdowns (two). The junior’s three career kick return touchdowns are tied with Torrey Smith (‘10) for the most in program history.



“From the day I stepped foot on campus and into the Maryland locker room, I knew something special was in my future,” Leake said in a statement. “The friendships I have created along my journey with my teammates is something I will cherish forever. Thank you Terp Nation, you all mean the world to me. Now it’s time for me to begin a new chapter!”

Leake was a prolific rusher and kick returner during his time in College Park, tallying 1,487 kick return yards and 1,144 rushing yards, reaching the end zone 20 times over three seasons. His 1,487 kick return yards are the fifth-most in program history, passing Maryland legend Stefon Diggs in his last game as a Terp.

“Javon proved to be one of our most talented and hardest working players this season,” Maryland head coach Michael Locksley said in a statement. “He has big play ability and is smart, tough and reliable. I’m excited to see him showcase his talents in the NFL.”

As a rusher this season, Leake posted 736 yards on 102 carries, a 7.22 yards per carry average, the third-highest among all FBS running backs, while also scoring eight touchdowns. A Big Ten Honorable Mention selection as a rusher, Leake recorded 100-yard games against Syracuse and Indiana, scoring four touchdowns in those two games.

Leake, along with McFarland will look to become the 15th and 16th Maryland running backs drafted in the NFL. The 2020 Draft will take place from April 23-25 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

