Terps senior running back Ty Johnson has been named to the Maxwell Award preseason watch list, it was announced Monday morning.

The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the top player in all of FBS football.

Johnson becomes the first Terp named to the Maxwell watch list since Stefon Diggs in 2014 and is the first Maryland running back named to the list since Da'Rell Scott in 2010.

The Cumberland (Md.) Fort Hill product led the Terps and ranked eighth in the Big Ten with 875 rushing yards last season, while also averaging 6.4 yards per carry, which ranked third in the conference. His 132.7 all-purpose yards per game average was fourth best in the league last year.

Johnson enters his senior season ranked among the Top 15 all-time at Maryland in career all-purpose yards (3,287), career rushing yards (2,129) and career kick return yards (813). He needs just 359 yards on the ground to pass Lance Ball and moved into the Top 5 all-time in career rushing yards.

Semifinalists for the Maxwell Awards will be announced October 29, 2018, with three finalists to be unveiled November 19, 2018. The winner of the 2018 Maxwell Award will be announced December 6, 2018 as part of the Home Depot College Football Awards Show.

Johnson and the Terps open the 2018 season September 1 versus the Texas Longhorns at FedEx Field.