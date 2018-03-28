Maryland sophomore forward Justin Jackson will forgo his final two years of eligibility and declare for the upcoming NBA Draft, according to ESPN's Jon Givony.

Jackson, an Ontario, Canada native, started 30 games as a freshman, leading the Terps in rebounding (6.0 rpg) and finishing second in scoring (10.6 ppg). He also led the team in three-point shooting percentage (.438), connecting 46 times from beyond the arc.

Following his freshman season, Jackson was invited to participate in the 2017 NBA Draft Combine, where he impressed NBA scouts with his length, rebounding and long-range shooting ability.

Jackson entered the 2017-2018 season with high expectations. He could be found listed as a first round pick in multiple mock NBA Drafts, was named Preseason All Big-Ten and even named to the Preseason Naismith watch list.

But Jackson never appeared to be the same player this past season he was as a freshman. While he led the team in rebounding early on, he struggled shooting the ball, especially from beyond the arc. In 11 games played this season, Jackson shot 36.6 percent from the floor and just 25.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Jackson, who played his final game in a Terps uniform Dec. 7, was lost for the season with a torn labrum, which he had surgically repaired during the season.

With the loss of Jackson and the status of freshman big man Bruno Fernando still uncertain, the Terps are likely to try and add another player to their front court this offseason.

