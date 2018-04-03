Ticker
Kameron Blount breaks down commitment to Maryland

Kameron Blount
Pat Donohue
Staff Writer

Waldorf (Md.) St. Charles three-star linebacker Kameron Blount became the second recruit to pledge to Maryland’s 2019 class when he committed March 31 during a pre-Easter visit, choosing the Terps over Indiana, Navy, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Rutgers and Temple and Wake Forest.

The very next day--Easter Sunday--the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Blount took to Instagram to make his decision public.

Blount included this caption with his commitment post: “Been dreaming bout playing college football since i was 7.. Will be a reality in 2019!”

And part of the Maryland native’s dream includes suiting up for the hometown school and representing the DMV at the next level.

