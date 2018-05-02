King continues to build relationship with Maryland coaches
PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Maryland has made tight end a recruiting priority as of late, and currently one of the Terps’ top targets at the position is Camden (N.J.) Woodrow Wilson 2019 three-star wide receiver Stanley King, who visited College Park back in February, picked up his offer from the Terps in early March and is now set to return for a camp this summer.
