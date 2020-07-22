TerrapinSportsReport - Latest news on how COVID-19 is impacting decisions by HS football stars

No. 1 player plans to skip senior season

Collins will head to Clemson early

Four-star receiver Beaux Collins has decided to skip his senior year of football at Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco and enroll early at Clemson. He will miss the season in California because it's not expected to start until December or January at the earliest. This is bad news for Bosco since Collins is one of the top receivers in the 2021 class but good news for the Tigers since Collins committed in January and really has not wavered from his pledge. “When I heard the news that it was pushed back to January, I was shocked, kind of,” Collins said. “It wasn’t really a hard decision if I was going to leave or if I was going to stay because I already talked it over with my parents if this was happening what I was going to do. I was pretty sure of what I was going to do.” — Adam Gorney SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH CLEMSON FANS AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.COM *****

Grimes will enroll this fall at UNC

Tony Grimes had been planning on graduating early and only had one class left to take before he fulfilled his graduation requirements. Grimes announced his commitment to North Carolina on June 30 and knew then that it was unlikely he would get to play his senior season. He revealed to Rivals.com that day that he planned on enrolling in an online course to finish out his high school graduation requirements so he could enroll at North Carolina for the fall semester.— Adam Friedman SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH UNC FANS AT TARHEELILLUSTRATED.COM *****

Henderson has no plans to transfer for fall

The longtime Ohio State commit had been looking forward to another productive fall season at Hopewell, Va., but he won’t get that chance. Many schools around the country have been trying to get TreVeyon Henderson to transfer so he could play for them his senior year but recently Henderson announced on Twitter that he’d remain in his hometown to train and get ready for Ohio State. He plans on graduating early and enrolling at Ohio State in January. — Adam Friedman SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OHIO STATE FANS AT BUCKEYEGROVE.COM *****

Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard duo will graduate early

Marcus Bradley was hoping to play out his senior year before graduating in the spring and heading to Maryland. Now that Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard won’t be playing this fall, Bradley is looking for other options. He doesn’t appear to be interested in transferring and is exploring ways he can graduate early and enroll at Maryland in January. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MARYLAND FANS AT TERRAPINSPORTSREPORT.COM ***** Like his teammate Bradley, Ryan Barnes was looking forward to playing his senior season at Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard. News of his senior season getting canceled has forced the Notre Dame commit to focus on getting ready to enroll early. Barnes, who has decided not to transfer to play his senior season, has been planning all along to graduate early. — Adam Friedman SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH NOTRE DAME FANS AT BLUEANDGOLD.COM *****

Prather reacts to Montgomery County (Md.) decision

Prather’s senior season was canceled on Tuesday but the West Virginia commit isn’t interested in transferring to another school to try to play this fall. Instead Prather is working toward graduating early so he can get started in the West Virginia program in January. While those early graduation plans aren’t solidified just yet, Prather is working hard to take advantage of that opportunity. — Adam Friedman SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH WEST VIRGINIA FANS AT WVSPORTS.COM *****

McCarthy transfers from Illinois to Florida for senior season

One of the first prospects in the 2021 class to make a major move in anticipation of a canceled or diverted 2020 football season, J.J. McCarthy announced in mid-May that he would be transferring to IMG Academy for his senior football season "due to the uncertainty of fall sports in the state of Illinois." — Josh Helmholdt SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MICHIGAN FANS AT THEWOLVERINE.COM *****

Canadian heading to Rutgers early