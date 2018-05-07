PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- With Maryland ushering in a new offense next season thanks to the arrival of offensive coordinator Matt Canada, the Terps are in search of future playmakers to fit the scheme and they’ve identified a local prospect in the 2020 class who is exactly what they’re looking for.

At 6-foot-2, 222-pounds, McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) wide receiver Curtis Jacobs already appears to have a college-ready build--despite being just a sophomore--and his talent and athleticism were on display April 29 as he won the wideout MVP award at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp in Piscataway, N.J.

Maryland’s interest in Jacobs began last summer when he attended a Terps camp and his offer finally came this past winter. Since then Boston College, Connecticut, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Temple, and Virginia have all followed suit.

Recruiting Jacobs certainly isn’t going to be an easy pull for the Terps, but he has a lot of love for his home state’s flagship university and is building a close relationship with the coaching staff in College Park.