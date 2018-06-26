Columbia (Md.) Wilde Lake 2019 three-star athlete Osita Smith picked up an offer from Maryland last Tuesday as the Terps pursue the local prospect to play safety or nickel cornerback at the next level. But the 6-foot-2, 195-pounder waited about a week to announce his scholarship from his hometown school and made it public via Twitter June 24, after visiting College Park for the day.

“I appreciate it a lot actually and I’m just proud to have an offer from my hometown,” Smith told TSR.

Smith has visited Maryland several times before, but said his latest trip helped him see more of the campus and spend some quality time with the Terps coaching staff.