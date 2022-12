On the final weekend of official visits before the early signing period, Maryland has landed a commitment from Columbia (Md.) Wilde Lake three-star weakside defensive end Dylan Gooden , he announced via social media on Sunday morning.

Gooden, who previously attended Olney (Md.) Good Counsel, chose the Terps over offers from Pittsburgh, Rutgers, West Virginia and more.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder visited Maryland unofficially numerous times before taking his official visit to College Park this weekend.

Gooden's commitment comes on the heels of fellow three-star weakside defensive end Rico Walker, who committed four days earlier.

Gooden is the 23rd member of the Terps' 2023 recruiting class and is the No. 15-ranked player in the state of Maryland according to Rivals.