Maryland has struck gold before at St. John’s College High (Washington, D.C.) when the Terps recruited their current point guard Anthony Cowan Jr. from the local school. And now Mark Turgeon and his coaching staff are at it again with another Cadets guard in their sight.

The Terps offered St. John’s 2019 four-star shooting guard Casey Morsell March 13, and while Maryland is the most recent program to ante up for the 6-foot-2, 170-pound Rivals150 prospect, it certainly wasn’t first. The Terps join a long list of other suitors, including Cincinnati, Florida, Georgetown, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Rhode Island, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.

But even though Maryland held off a little longer on its offer, adding another major hometown school was important to Morsell, who is starting to build a bond with the Terps.