Local receiver Kolt Pearce finding way to get noticed

Having played just two games last fall before the season was cancelled due to COVID, it’s been a difficult road for players in the MIAA looking to gain the attention of college programs.

For Baltimore (Md.) Gilman wide receiver Kolt Pearce, he’s taken to the road in order to keep his skills sharp and improve his game as he heads into his senior year.

“Especially since we were only able to have a two-game season back in the fall, I’ve just taken the offseason to go to camps and 7-on-7s if I can,” Pearce recently told Rivals. “I went down to Florida, I went down to Dallas and other places and just been working every day that I can in the weight room, trying to put on a lot of weight, some good weight, just doing everything I can during the offseason since we didn’t get to play a lot.”

The 6-foot-6, 210-pound pass catcher has been working hard to get his weight up to between 215 and 220 pounds, knowing that a possible switch of positions could be in his future at the nex level.

“Right now, I play more receiver, but as I put on weight I’m open to playing tight end, so whatever the future brings,” said Pearce.

Pearce, who also plays basketball for the Greyhounds, says his ability to “go up and attack the ball” is one of his biggest strengths and why schools can see him at tight end at the next level.

In addition to traveling to various 7-on-7 tournaments with Team Florida Elite, Pearce has also worked on his speed training with local trainer Derrick McPhearson, the younger brother of former Terps defensive back Gerrick McPhearson, who played at Illinois under Ron Zook and was recruited to Champaign by current Terps head coach Mike Locksley.

As for his recruitment, although the offers are yet to start coming in, he’s kept in contact with several schools, including Maryland.

“I’ve been talking a lot to Houston, Maryland, Penn State, Yale, Harvard, Columbia, Delaware just to name a few,” Pearce said. “I’ve definitely been able to get some contacts, but just without the film, it’s been hard.”

As for what he’s looking for in a school, he wants the best of both worlds.

“Definitely want a place with great academics, so that’s a big part, definitely also great athletics. I can see myself at a Power 5 school or an Ivy League school,” said Pearce.

With the NCAA dead period coming to an end and regular recruiting starting back up June 1, look for Pearce’s recruitment to pick up in the coming months.