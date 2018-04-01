The Terps picked up their second commitment in the Class of 2019 on Easter Sunday, when Waldorf (Md.) St. Charles three-star linebacker Kameron Blount announced via Instagram his pledge to Maryland.

Blount, the No. 23-ranked player in the state of Maryland, chose the Terps over offers from Indiana, Navy, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Rutgers and Temple and Wake Forest.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Blount was offered a scholarship by Maryland back on Feb. 20 and at the time told TSR that it was a big one for him, as playing in front of family and friends was an important factor.

“It meant a lot to me because it’s more of a reality now instead of a dream to be able to stay and a lot of my family members and friends will be able to watch me play and that’s really what it’s about because I play for my family and my friends and I play for me too, so it would be cool for them to be able to watch me play at every home game,” Blount told TSR back in Feb.

Blount took multiple unofficial visits to College Park leading up to his commitment. Cornerbacks coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim was the lead recruiter for both Blount and Lavonte Gater.

With the addition of Blunt, the Terps now have a pair of defensive three-stars on board from the D.C. region.

