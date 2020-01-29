Maryland picked up its biggest 2021 commitment so far Jan. 26 when Washington (D.C.) St. John's College High School four-star defensive tackle Taizse Johnson announced his plans to become a Terp. Now head coach Mike Locksley and his staff have their sight set on Johnson’s teammate and fellow junior, three-star running back Colby McDonald, who picked up an offer from the hometown school last June and visited College Park Jan. 24.

McDonald considers Johnson a brother and is more than intrigued by the potential of teaming up again with him at the next level.