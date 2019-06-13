Maryland football fans woke up to some good news June 13, as Clarksville (Md.) River Hill three-star safety Beau Brade announced his commitment to Mike Locksley and the Terps via Twitter on the eve of his official visit to College Park.

Brade chose the Terps over offers from finalists Michigan, North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

The 6-foot, 190-pounder last visited Maryland back in late May and most recently took an unofficial visit to North Carolina on June 9.

Brade is no stranger to College Park and has heard plenty about life as a Maryland student from his mother.

“I have a good connection with [Maryland],” Brade told TSR following his last unofficial visit to Maryland. “My mom went there and I’ve talked to there coaches a lot. I visited two weeks ago and this visit I just sat down with coach Hoke and went over where he saw me playing. He sees me being a safety and his overall message to me was how they’re creating a great team and how they want me to help them get there.”

Brade is the ninth member of Maryland's 2020 recruiting class and the fifth from Maryland.