{{ timeAgo('2018-07-28 14:52:37 -0500') }}

Local WR commits to Maryland as preferred walk-on

Scott Greene • TerrapinSportsReport.com
The Terps have added a commitment from Gaithersburg (Md.) Avalon School wide receiver Todd Simmons as a preferred walk-on, he announced Saturday via Twitter.

Simmons committed to Maryland following an unofficial visit to campus on July 28. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound receiver chose a preferred walk-on spot at Maryland over scholarship offers from Boston College, Howard, Morgan State and UConn.

Simmons will join a unit that has added nine wideouts over the past two seasons and is the second wide receiver to commit for 2019, joining three-star Ahmarean Brown.

