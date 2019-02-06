COLLEGE PARK, Md. – University of Maryland Head Coach Michael Locksley signed 11 student-athletes to national letters of intent on Wednesday, increasing the Terrapins 2019 recruiting class to 17 members. The 2019 class includes four four-star signees, a pair of ESPN300 members and four players who earned Washington Post All-Met honors. “I’m thrilled with the quality young men that we signed to our 2019 class,” said Locksley. “Building our Maryland Football family is a process and this class will play a major role in our future. Our staff did a tremendous job coming together in a short amount of time to add high quality recruits to our football program. We were able to keep a great deal of talent from the DMV home while also adding impact players from across the country. We’re excited as a staff to put out a product our fans can be proud of this fall.” Of the 17 student-athletes signed, seven are from the DMV area, and a total of nine states – Florida (2), Georgia (2), Louisiana (1), Maryland (6), Massachusetts (1), New Jersey (1), New York (1), Ohio (1), Pennsylvania (1), – and Washington D.C. (1) are represented. Maryland Football Signees

. Will play linebacker at Maryland · Named First-Team All-Big Bend · Recorded 88 tackles (18 for loss) with 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and four pass breakups. · Coached by former NFL cornerback Corey Fuller · Held offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Florida Special Teams Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach John Papuchis on Andrews: “Cortez has one of the greatest attitudes of anyone I’ve been around in a long time. He has what it takes to be successful in his goals and dreams. He loves football. He’s all about football, has high standards, high goals, high aspirations and I believe he has the right attitude and mindset to reach them all.”

· Earned All-Harford County football honors · Also competed in track and field in high school Defensive Pass Game Coordinator/Cornerbacks Coach Cory Robinson on Banks: “When you think about big, physical corners in the Big Ten and what you want to recruit, Deonte is exactly what you’re looking for physically. He had a great performance at camp from what I gathered. His physical attributes are off the charts. He’s athletic, he’s big, he’s strong. He’s a tough kid from Baltimore. He’s really a hidden gem, a diamond in the rough type of prospect.”

· Consensus three-star recruit across all recruiting outlets · Washington Post First-Team All-Metro selection · Recorded 42 tackles and two interceptions on defense · Threw for 982 yards and eight touchdowns on offense · Helped St. Charles make its first playoff appearance in school history · Chose Maryland over North Carolina, Pitt and Rutgers Special Teams Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach John Papuchis on Blount: “Kam is a local kid, a long-time Maryland commit that grew up a Terp fan. He’s long, athletic and played both quarterback and linebacker in high school. He’s really good with the ball in his hands and he’s very physical. Kam is a really good kid from a good family.”

· Consensus three-star recruit across all recruiting outlets · Second-team all-state selection · Cincinnati Enquirer Division II Defensive Player of the Year as a senior. · As a sophomore racked up 40 tackles and 3.5 sacks. · Chose Maryland over Rutgers, Pitt, Kentucky and Indiana Defensive Line Coach Delbert Cowsette on Booker:“Tank is a very, very strong and powerful player. He’s a run-stopper, he’s a plugger, he’s a guy that can create disruption because he’s just so strong and powerful. We like him a lot. We feel that he can command double teams and he can be a disruptive factor on the field.”

· Recorded four interceptions during his senior season at McEachern High School · Played wide receiver for two seasons in high school before moving to defensive back · Chose Maryland over Pittsburgh, Colorado and Mississippi State Defensive Pass Game Coordinator/Cornerbacks Coach Cory Robinson on Byrd: “Erwin is a real bright spot and crucial late pickup for us in this class. He’s a really smart kid and a student of the game. He comes from a great program in McEachern down in Georgia. Erwin is just a young man that we’re really excited about. He’s physical, he’s got really good ball skills, really good length, can run, can cover – really all the things that you look for in a recruit at that position.”

· Second Team All-Region selection as a senior · Had 38 tackles and nine passes defended as a junior · Also ran track in high school. · Held offers from Louisville, Tennessee and Virginia Tech Defensive Coordinator/Safeties Coach Jon Hoke on Collins: “Treron is a really good guy, a good man. He’s going to bring a lot of character to our team as far as a player. He has tremendous size, speed and instinct. We’re very excited about what he can do for us.”

· Third highest rated tight end in the state of New Jersey · Two-time All-USA New Jersey Football Team selection · Two-time New Jersey state champion at Bergen Catholic · Chose Maryland over Rutgers and Louisville Tight Ends Coach Mike Miller on Devera: “Tyler’s parents raised him very tough. He has a good family. I see him actually being more of a pass catching tight end. I see playing a lot off the ball or flexed out. I really like his ball skills. I really like his route-running ability. He’s really good at changing direction, plays with a lot of juice and finishes plays. I went to his high school and spent a lot of time with him and his coach and just liked the kid a lot. He’s hungry, he’s got a chip on his shoulder. I feel like we’re getting a steal. I think his best football is in front of him.”

· Two-time First Team News Press All-Area Team · Moved to Florida from Wisconsin before freshman year of high school · Can play multiple positions along the line and credits quickness to playing soccer growing up · Wants to be an aerospace engineer · Chose Maryland over UCF and South Florida Offensive Line Coach John Reagan on Finger: “Marcus is another big kid that joined our class late. He has a big wingspan, has nice size and length to him. I think he’ll have an opportunity to help us out on the edge. He’s another guy coming out of Fort Myers, Florida that faced really good competition.”

· Consensus three-star recruit among the recruiting outlets · Rated as the 10th overall player in the District of Columbia · 2018 Washington Post All-Met First Team selection · Scored 17 touchdowns while notching six interceptions during his junior season. · Also plays basketball at Ballou High School · Chose Maryland over Rutgers and Temple Defensive Pass Game Coordinator/Cornerbacks Coach Cory Robinson on Gater: “Levonte is an ultimate competitor. He has really good range and ball skills. He’s played a lot of safety, but can also play corner and can cover. He’s a physical player.”

· Consensus four-star recruit among all recruiting outlets · Top rated offensive player in the state of Maryland · Helped lead Wise High School to three undefeated seasons from 2015-17 · 2018 Second Team All-Met · Chose Maryland over West Virginia, Alabama and Boston College Co-Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receiver Coach Joker Phillips on Hazel: “Isaiah is a big, physical and strong guy. He’s willing to learn and be coached. He’s always looking for information. Isaiah is just one of those guys that will be here every day he has an opportunity to. He’s just a big, physical guy that will bring a lot of speed and strength to us.”

· JUCO commit that played at ASA College in Brooklyn in 2018 · Has three years of eligibility remaining · Started for ASA College and led the Avengers to a 5-3 record in his lone season · Also competed in shot put and discus for his high school track and field team Offensive Line Coach John Reagan on Heath: “The first thing that comes to mind is perseverance. Parris is a big, strong and thick kid. He’s a very good athlete and played against great competition while at ASA. He will have a chance to come in and make an immediate impact.”

· Also competed in track and field at Westlake High School · Ran a 4.74-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-5, 220-pounds · Chose Maryland over Rutgers, Cincinnati and Temple Outside Linebackers Coach Brian Williams on Holt: “Deshawn has a long body and quick twitch. He really does a good job on the edge as a run-stopper as well as a pass-defender. He plays with a tremendous motor, natural instinct, and provides length as an edge guy. He’s going to continue to grow. I think he’s versatile - he can play with his hand in the dirt, standing up, can play in the box, can play in space as an overhang player. I think he brings a lot of different variables to the defense.”

· Top rated tight end in the state of Maryland · Accounted for 240 yards receiving and three touchdowns as a senior · Chose Maryland over UConn and Wake Forest Tight Ends Coach Mike Miller on Jackson: “I hosted Malik on his official visit and fell in love with the kid. He has high character and he’s local, which is really important for us as we look to lock down the DMV. Malik is a lot longer in person compared to what I saw on film. I like his ball skills. I think he has room to grow as a tight end in terms of getting thicker. He’s going to fit what we do. I can see him having his hand in the dirt and throwing the ball at him and I could also see him flexed out at receiver and creating matchup issues for the defense, whether he’s matched up on a linebacker or a safety. I was impressed with his size when I saw him in person and I think he’s going to fit what we do offensively.”

· Consensus four-star recruit among all recruiting outlets · Top ranked quarterback in Louisiana & eighth-ranked in the country · Led Warren Easton High School to first state football title since 1942 during his senior season · Chose Maryland over Florida State, Alabama, Missouri, Oklahoma State and Tennessee Offensive Coordinator/Quarterback Coach Scottie Montgomery on LeGendre: “Lance is a fantastic young man and he’s working hard to become the best possible quarterback he can be. He has tremendous arm talent and can throw the ball from just about any arm slot. Lance has tremendous ability to see the field, stays in the pocket when he needs to and is exceptional when the pocket breaks down and he has to run. He also has the ability to do a lot in the run-pass option, but can also keep the defense really true by being able to throw the ball down the field. All in all, fantastic athlete, great arm talent, great ability to run the football and I’m looking forward to coaching him.”

· Consensus three-star recruit among the recruiting outlets · 2018 First Team All-Washington Catholic Athletic Conference · 2018 Washington Post All-Met First Team selection · Second highest rated offensive tackle in the state of Maryland · Played multiple positions on the offensive line in high school · Chose Maryland over Virginia and Army Offensive Line Coach John Reagan on Lunsford: “Mason is a big, strong kid with a strong base. He’s played great football at Good Counsel against outstanding competition. Mason’s a good athlete, decent basketball player as well, and his athletic skills show on film. He has a long reach and brings a lot to the table.”

· Rated the sixth-best JUCO strong side defensive end in the nation · Notched 62 total tackles (21.5 for loss) with 17.5 sacks and one forced fumble. · Named the Minnesota College Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year. · All-Region and All-MCAC First-Team selection. · Native of Liberia and lived there until he was 12 years old Defensive Line Coach Delbert Cowsette on Okuayinonu: “Sam is extremely explosive and has a high motor. He’ll be a great pass rusher for us. He’ll be a guy that can get to the quarterback at will, a guy that can create a lot of disruption in the backfield, and he’s just a very tenacious player.”