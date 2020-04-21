One of the more promising standouts within the mid-major ranks this past season, De’Andre Williams made the decision to enter his name into the Transfer Portal on Monday. A 6-foot-9 sophomore from Evansville , Williams has immediately become one of the more coveted transfers this spring.

“He just wants the chance to start, be used as a point-forward that can spread out the offense and maximize the various mismatches he presents and not be faced with a stagnated offense,” his coach, Kenneth Roy of Nation Wide Academy, told Rivals.com. “Whatever is the best situation for him that is a place where he can have an outstanding relationship like the one that he had with Walter McCarty, is where he will go.”

Appearing in just 18 games due to an injured back, Williams has also entered his name into the NBA Draft, though there is a strong chance that he will play in college next season. He will also ask for a waiver to play immediately in the fall.

The Houston, Texas native was enrolled ineligible to compete for the 2018-2019 and lost a full year of eligibility in doing so. He began his college career this past winter in which he was a major standout for Evansville despite the mid-season coaching change that saw Todd Lickliter tabbed as the program’s new head coach.

He leaves the MVC program after averaging 15.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and a block per game. Williams saw starts in 15 games and also made 45.5-percent of his perimeter attempts, a strong number that was only supported by his 65-percent field goal shooting numbers. He had a career high 37-point outing against Miami Ohio in December, and scored over 20 in seven of the 18 games that he appeared in.