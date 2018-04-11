Maryland made a giant splash on Wednesday with the commitment of three-star guard Serrel Smith. A 6-foot-3 scorer from the state of Florida, Smith originally signed with Ole Miss but asked for and received his release after the program's coaching transition.
Smith discussed the reasoning behind his decision.
“Everything from the coaches, the players, the style of play; just everything,” he said. “The whole facilities are beautiful and having a coach that has been there before and has a winning history is something that I wanted to be a part of.”
Smith has steadily improved throughout his high school career and was named Florida's Class 8A Player of the Year as a senior after averaging 29.3 points per game.
During a viewing of Smith in January, he outplayed a star studded Oak Hill Academy backcourt that boasted Florida, Kentucky and Oregon recruits. Scoring 42 points in a close defeat, Smith displayed shades of a younger Jamal Crawford thanks to his mixture of confidence and shot-making abilities.
Maryland beat out Clemson, Wichita State, West Virginia and a handful of others for Smith's commitment. The Terps now boast a top-25 class with Smith, Aaron Wiggins, Eric Ayala and five-star big man Jalen Smith.