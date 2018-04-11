Maryland made a giant splash on Wednesday with the commitment of three-star guard Serrel Smith. A 6-foot-3 scorer from the state of Florida, Smith originally signed with Ole Miss but asked for and received his release after the program's coaching transition.

Smith discussed the reasoning behind his decision.

“Everything from the coaches, the players, the style of play; just everything,” he said. “The whole facilities are beautiful and having a coach that has been there before and has a winning history is something that I wanted to be a part of.”