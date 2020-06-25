 TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland among first to offer 2022 local WR Peter Kikwata
After a strong sophomore season at Gaithersburg (Md.) Watkins Mills last year, Peter Kikwata transferred to Germantown (Md.) Northwest in January. The local 2022 wide receiver has seen his recruitment blow up this spring with his hometown school being one of the first to ante up.

May 10 was a big day for Kikwata. That’s when the 6-foot-1, 180-pound wideout picked up his first Division I offer from Penn State. A hometown offer from Maryland came just a few hours later.

That opened up the floodgates for Kikwata, who picked up offers from the likes of Pittsburgh, Boston College, Duke, Miami, Tennessee, and West Virginia in the days following his first offers. Kikwata’s most recent offer is from Rutgers and he now has more than 15 to his name.

