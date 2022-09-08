Maryland basketball announces full 2022-2023 schedule
The full Maryland men's basketball 2022-2023 season schedule was released Thursday following the Big Ten conference releasing it's full slate of league games.
The Terps are set to open league play Friday, Dec. 2 when they host 2022 NCAA Tournament participant Illinois. They will play their first league road game just four days later when they travel to Wisconsin to play the Badgers.
In addition to Illinois, the Terps are set to host five other conference foes who participated in the 2022 NCAA Tournament: Ohio State (Jan. 8), Michigan (Jan. 19), Wisconsin (Jan. 25), Indiana (Jan. 31) and Purdue (Feb. 16).
The Terps will face a particularly difficult stretch between Nov. 19 and Dec. 14, with three neutral site games, including a game versus preseason-ranked Tennessee, road contests at Louisville and Wisconsin and home games versus Illinois and preseason top-10 UCLA.
In all, 14 of the Terps' 25 opponents played in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, including Saint Peter's, last year's Cinderella team that made a run to the Elite Eight under former Kevin Willard assistant Shaheen Holloway.
This year's Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament will be held Wednesday, March 8, 2022 through Sunday, March 12, 2022 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.
Game times and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.
Full Schedule:
Monday Nov. 7 vs. Niagara
Thursday Nov. 10 vs. Western Carolina
Tuesday Nov. 15 vs. Binghamton
2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off at Mohegan Sun
Saturday Nov. 19 vs. Saint Louis
Sunday Nov. 20 vs. Miami (Fla.)/Providence
Friday Nov. 25 vs. Coppin State
2022 Big Ten/ACC Challenge
Tuesday Nov. 29 at Louisville
Friday Dec. 2 vs. Illinois
Tuesday Dec. 6 at Wisconsin
2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational at Barclays Center
Sunday Dec. 11 vs. Tennessee
Wednesday Dec. 14 vs. UCLA
Thursday Dec. 22 vs. Saint Peter's
Thursday Dec. 29 vs. UMBC
Sunday Jan. 1 at Michigan
Thursday Jan. 5 at Rutgers
Sunday Jan. 8 vs. Ohio State
Sunday Jan. 15 at Iowa
Thursday Jan. 19 vs. Michigan
Sunday Jan. 22 at Purdue
Wednesday Jan. 25 vs. Wisconsin
Saturday Jan. 28 vs. Nebraska
Tuesday Jan. 31 vs. Indiana
Saturday Feb. 4 at Minnesota
Tuesday Feb. 7 at Michigan State
Saturday Feb. 11 vs. Penn State
Thursday Feb. 16 vs. Purdue
Sunday Feb. 19 at Nebraska
Wednesday Feb. 22 vs. Minnesota
Sunday Feb. 26 vs. Northwestern
Wednesday Mar. 1 at Ohio State
Sunday Mar. 5 at Penn State