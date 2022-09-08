The Terps are set to open league play Friday, Dec. 2 when they host 2022 NCAA Tournament participant Illinois. They will play their first league road game just four days later when they travel to Wisconsin to play the Badgers.

The full Maryland men's basketball 2022-2023 season schedule was released Thursday following the Big Ten conference releasing it's full slate of league games.

In addition to Illinois, the Terps are set to host five other conference foes who participated in the 2022 NCAA Tournament: Ohio State (Jan. 8), Michigan (Jan. 19), Wisconsin (Jan. 25), Indiana (Jan. 31) and Purdue (Feb. 16).

The Terps will face a particularly difficult stretch between Nov. 19 and Dec. 14, with three neutral site games, including a game versus preseason-ranked Tennessee, road contests at Louisville and Wisconsin and home games versus Illinois and preseason top-10 UCLA.

In all, 14 of the Terps' 25 opponents played in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, including Saint Peter's, last year's Cinderella team that made a run to the Elite Eight under former Kevin Willard assistant Shaheen Holloway.

This year's Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament will be held Wednesday, March 8, 2022 through Sunday, March 12, 2022 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Game times and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

Full Schedule:

Monday Nov. 7 vs. Niagara

Thursday Nov. 10 vs. Western Carolina

Tuesday Nov. 15 vs. Binghamton

2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off at Mohegan Sun

Saturday Nov. 19 vs. Saint Louis

Sunday Nov. 20 vs. Miami (Fla.)/Providence

Friday Nov. 25 vs. Coppin State

2022 Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Tuesday Nov. 29 at Louisville

Friday Dec. 2 vs. Illinois

Tuesday Dec. 6 at Wisconsin

2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational at Barclays Center

Sunday Dec. 11 vs. Tennessee

Wednesday Dec. 14 vs. UCLA

Thursday Dec. 22 vs. Saint Peter's

Thursday Dec. 29 vs. UMBC

Sunday Jan. 1 at Michigan

Thursday Jan. 5 at Rutgers

Sunday Jan. 8 vs. Ohio State

Sunday Jan. 15 at Iowa

Thursday Jan. 19 vs. Michigan

Sunday Jan. 22 at Purdue

Wednesday Jan. 25 vs. Wisconsin

Saturday Jan. 28 vs. Nebraska

Tuesday Jan. 31 vs. Indiana

Saturday Feb. 4 at Minnesota

Tuesday Feb. 7 at Michigan State

Saturday Feb. 11 vs. Penn State

Thursday Feb. 16 vs. Purdue

Sunday Feb. 19 at Nebraska

Wednesday Feb. 22 vs. Minnesota

Sunday Feb. 26 vs. Northwestern

Wednesday Mar. 1 at Ohio State

Sunday Mar. 5 at Penn State