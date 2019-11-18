Maryland basketball climbed one spot to No. 6 in the latest Associated Press poll which was released Monday.

The Terps, who began the season ranked No. 7, won their lone game last week versus Oakland, 80-50. They are now 3-0 on the season.

Maryland will face Fairfield on Tuesday night and George Mason on Friday night, both home games.

The Terps will then head down to Orlando, Florida for the Thanksgiving holiday where they will face Temple on Thanksgiving day with the chance for Maryland to add several quality wins to their NCAA Tournament resume over a four-day period.

Maryland will have their first likely top 25 matchup of the season on Thursday, Dec. 19 when they travel to Seton Hall to take on the Pirates, currently ranked No. 13.

The Terps are one of three Big Ten teams ranked in this week's AP poll, along with Michigan State (No. 2) and Ohio State (No. 10).