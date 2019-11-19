A career-high 13 points by Maryland sophomore forward Ricky Lindo Jr. helped the Terps remain unbeaten Tuesday night, as the Stags had no answer for the home team’s size and athleticism. Lindo was a perfect 6-for-6 from the field and also added seven rebounds to his totals.

“I thought Fairfield was terrific,” Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon said after the game. “We thought they were a team we could zone for 40 minutes if we had to because they hadn’t been making shots, and they were 12-for-25 from three. Give them credit. They handled our pressure at times really well and did some nice things, have good players. I thought they were terrific.”

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — No. 6 Maryland (4-0) made Fairfield (1-4) work hard for every bucket Nov. 19, as the Terps made quick work of the Stags and moved to 4-0 for the sixth straight season with a 74-55 victory in College Park.

“Ricky is a tremendous player,” Maryland sophomore forward Jalen ‘Stix’ Smith said. “In practice, he’s always one of our best players. He’s always working hard. He’s always one of the last people in the gym. He just continues to work hard, and when his number was called today, he showed, so I’m happy for him.”

Lindo played a season-high 21 minutes off the bench for the Terps and is hoping Tuesday night’s performance can springboard him into a bigger role in Maryland’s coming matchups.

“It’s great, especially playing a good George Mason team and then going to Orlando and playing really good teams down there,” Lindo said. “It’s really important for me to have played good these last couple of games, and since I did, hopefully I can bring that energy Friday, to Orlando, and for the rest of the season.”

Along with Lindo, Smith also dominated down low and finished with a team-high 17 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks. Collectively, Lindo and Smith helped Maryland dominate points in the paint, 34-10, as well as come away with a plus-12 rebounding margin.

Maryland also received a heavy lift from its guards Anthony Cowan Jr. and Eric Ayala, who netted 12 and 13 points, respectively. Cowan’s dozen put him in the top 20 all-time in scoring for Maryland. The senior floor general also had five assists, giving him five or more dimes in each of the Terps’ first four games this year.

Cowan hit three of his six three-point attempts on the night, while Ayala added a season-high three treys of his own on Tuesday night.

“I think we’re just getting in a rhythm now,” Ayala said. “Early in games, we kind of struggle from three, but now we’re starting to get ready and we’re playing more games, and in practice, we’ve been shooting more threes, coach has been implementing a lot of three-point drills and guys are just finding their rhythm now.”

The one downfall for the Terps on Tuesday night was free-throw shooting, which continues to come along slowly for Turgeon’s team this year. The Terps shot just 14-for-25 from the line against Fairfield, lowering their season average to 65.5 percent.

“Our free-throw shooting has to get better,” Turgeon said. “It’s frustrating for me and guys just have to step up and make them, and guys will.”

Fairfield relied heavily on its three-point shooting Tuesday night, hitting 12-of-25 attempts to score 36 of its 55 points from beyond the arc. Besides letting some deep shots fall and allowing Fairfield’s top two scorers — Jesus Cruz and Landon Taliaferro — to combine for 28 points, the Terps held the Stags to 35 percent shooting and forced the Stags into 16 turnovers.

The Terps’ defensive effort was so effective in the second half that the Stags went without a field goal for eight of the last nine minutes of the game.

“We got ourselves going with the press in the first half, got a little bit tired with the press in the second half and then just kind of locked in man,” Turgeon said. “I thought our defense was really, really good. They made some tough shots to shoot 35 percent. So I thought our defense was great.”

Turgeon played a different starting lineup for the third time in four games. Cowan, Aaron Wiggins, Darryl Morsell, Donta Scott, and Smith got the starting nod, but Turgeon’s experimentation with his lineups could continue for the time being.

“I know who my best five players are, but that might not be the best five to start,” Turgeon said. “But they’re going to play the most minutes...We’ll start playing for keeps now moving forward.”

Maryland will hit the court again Friday when the Terps host George Mason in College Park.