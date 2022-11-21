Maryland basketball made its AP poll debut under first-year head coach Kevin Willard on Monday, coming in at No. 23 in this week's top-25 after claiming the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off championship on Sunday.

Maryland is now 5-0 under Willard after defeating both Saint Louis and Miami by double digits over the weekend.

The Terps began last week with a 76-52 home win over Binghamton. They then traveled to Uncasville, Conn. for the two-day Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament where they first faced a Saint Louis team picked to finish 2nd in the Atlantic 10 preseason poll. The Terps dominated the Billikens from start to finish, winning by a final score of 95-67. It was Maryland's fourth straight victory of 20-or-more points to open the season.



On Sunday, the Terps faced a Miami team picked to finish 4th in the ACC preseason poll that returned a pair of key starters from last season's Elite 8 team. The Terps led for over 35 minutes, never trailing in the second half and Miami never getting any closer than 10 points in the final 20 minutes.

The Terps were led by senior forward Donta Scott over the weekend, as the Philadelphia native averaged 24.5 points and 6.5 rebounds en route to all-tournament team honors. Scott also reached the 1,000-point milestone in the Terps' win over the Miami, becoming just the 58th player in program history to score 1,000 points in their career.

While the Terps were ranked 21st in the preseason AP top-25 last season, they quickly fell out of the rankings after the second week of the season and never reappeared.

The last time Maryland was ranked this far into the season was during the COVID-shortened 2019-2020 season in which they claimed a share of the Big Ten regular-season title. The Terps were ranked as high as No. 3 that season (Week 4) and finished ranked No. 12 in the final AP poll.

Maryland will return to action on Friday, Nov. 25 when they host Terps legend Juan Dixon and his Coppin State Eagles. The game is set to tip-off at 4:00 p.m. ET and can be streamed on B1G+.