Kevin Willard added a major piece to Maryland's roster for next season on Wednesday evening, as Belmont transfer guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie announced his commitment to the Terps via social media.

Maryland wasted little time prioritizing Gillespie almost as soon as he entered the transfer portal, hosting him on an official visit last weekend. He chose the Terps over Florida, Oklahoma and Virginia.

Gillespie averaged 17.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game this past season for the Bruins. He was named to the All-Missouri Valley Conference Second Team as well being named to the MVC All-Defensive Team and the Most Improved Team.



In the 6-foot-1 Gillespie, the Terps have their replacement for outgoing All-Big Ten senior guard Jahmir Young. A sophomore this past season, he arrives in College Park with two years of eligibility remaining.

One of the most efficient guards in the MVC, Gillespie shot an astounding 66.3 percent from inside the three-point arc while also shooting an impressive 39 percent from long distance. He also shot 83.1 percent from the foul line.

Willard and the Terps have been extremely active already this offseason, landing a commitment from former Virginia Tech guard Rodney Rice just days ago, while star big man Julian Reese announced his plans to return to College Park for his senior season just prior to Gillespie making his announcement.

The Terps are expected to remain active in the transfer portal with one of their biggest remaining needs a big wing who can shoot it from three-point distance.