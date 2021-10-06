Maryland basketball picked to finish 5th in Big Ten media poll

Maryland men's basketball has been picked to finish 5th in the Big Ten for the upcoming season by league media members in an unofficial media poll which was released Wednesday.





The Terps were picked to finish anywhere from 4th to 8th by the 28 media members who took part in the poll. Local media members Ryan McFadden of the Baltimore Sun and Emily Giambalvo of the Washington Post each predicted Maryland to finish 4th in the league standings.

Michigan, Purdue and Illinois were picked to finish fist, second and third in the league standings respectively, with the Wolverines receiving 13 first-place votes, the Boilermakers receiving 12 first-place votes and the Illini receiving the remaining three first-place votes.

The Ohio State Buckeyes were picked to finish just above the Terps in fourth place, while the Michigan State Spartans were picked to finish just below the Terps in sixth place.

Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn was named preseason player of the year, while also leading the preseason All-Big Ten team with 27 votes. Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, Michigan's Hunter Dickinson, Purdue's Jaden Ivey, and Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis round out the media's preseason all-league team.

While no Maryland players were named to the preseason All-Big Ten team, senior guard Eric Ayala was the lone Terp to receive all-league votes with four.

This is the fifth year of the unofficial media poll, which consists of two beat writers per team for 28 total, due to the league no longer doing a top-to-bottom 14-team media poll of their own.

This year's Big Ten Media Days are set to take place Oct. 7 and Oct. 8, with Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon and select players set to appear Thursday.

Maryland opens the 2021-2022 season Tuesday, Nov. 9 at home versus Quinnipiac.

Preseason Big Ten media poll (total points in parentheses)

1. Michigan (373, 13 first-place votes)

2. Purdue (373, 12)

3. Illinois (320, 3)

4. Ohio State (316)

5. Maryland (269)

6. Michigan State (262)

7. Indiana (219)

8. Rutgers (208)

9. Iowa (150)

10. Wisconsin (149)

11. Nebraska (105)

T12. Northwestern (81)

T12. Penn State (81)

14. Minnesota (34)

Preseason player of the year: Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Preseason freshman of the year: Caleb Houstan, Michigan

Preseason all-Big Ten team: Cockburn; E.J. Liddell, Ohio State; Hunter Dickinson, Michigan; Jaden Ivey, Purdue; Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana