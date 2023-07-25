Despite all of the challenges of trying to get a team to mesh early like new sets, new terminology and new faces, the Terps got off to one of the best starts imaginable to the 2022-2023 season, winning eight straight, including a victory over eventual Final Four participant Miami to take home the Hall of Fame Tip-Off championship trophy.

Coming into last season, first-year Maryland head basketball coach Kevin Willard had little time to get to know all his players and install everything he wanted prior to the team’s first game. Making matters even more challenging, two of the team’s five starters transferred into the program during the summer.

In Willard’s first full offseason, the Terps saw two starters and the team’s top reserve depart the program. Coming in are three new transfers and a four-man freshman class that ranks among the best in the country.

With so many new parts, the Terps will get an early jump on the 2023-2024 season, taking a 10-day trip to Italy beginning July 31.

“I think more than anything it gives us a chance to see what works, what doesn't work, and what you can do,” said Willard. “But I think most importantly, it's a great opportunity for the guys on the team to really bond, to get to know each other, spend serious time off the court together, and do some really interesting things including an opportunity to see culturally what they might not have been able to see. So I think these trips are invaluable. I think coaches get a lot out of it, players get a lot out of it, and fans get to see an early peek. And, I think it's one of those things I wish we were able to do a little bit more often just because I think it's so valuable.”

Maryland’s three freshman guards, all who were Rivals four-stars ranked inside the top-100 of their class, have looked good in the early goings and will likely be relied on heavily next season. DeShawn Harris-Smith in particular, a top-40 prospect who recently was selected to try out for USA Basketball’s U19 team in Colorado, is likely to start for the Terps this season, making the trip to Italy an invaluable one.

“It's been great. I knew they were going to be really, really good. But they are really, really good at this point in the year,” Willard said of the freshmen. “Not only from a standpoint of just being players, but their work ethic is great. They've obviously been coached at a very high level in high school. So they've been through hard practices, they have played against very good competition.”

Freshman wing Jamie Kaiser is another who will likely have a big impact. In his case, for his three-point shooting. Along with sophomore Noah Batchelor, and seniors Jahmir Young and Donta Scott, the Terps hope to be a better three-point shooting team overall next season.

"In terms of perimeter offense, though, Noah has taken a big jump and Jamie Kaiser can shoot it with the best of them," said Willard. "I think just adding those two guys on the floor at anytime along with Jahmir who has really improved his shooting will give us options. I think Dante will be a much more consistent shooter."

Defense has been a hallmark of Willard coached teams over the years and he plans on taking full advantage of the extra 10 days in hopes of having his team even better prepared defensively to start next season.

“I'm putting my full defense in,” said Willard. “And we're adding in a couple of defenses this year because the veterans will know what we're doing for the most part on defense. But I'll throw the whole defense into our 10 practices. And that's usually the norm where we can usually get everything in by 10 practices and then you build on it. It won't be clean but we'll have our whole defensive packaging by the time we leave and then by the time we get back we'll probably have a good quarter of the offensive package. So I treat this like an NBA training camp. You know, it's intense. We're going to double sessions on the weekend. Individuals in the morning, practice in the afternoon during the week, so it's going to be a hard 10 days. The Italy trip is kind of the reward for the practices is the way I look at it. So 10 hard practices, three good games where everybody will play different combinations. But you know, this is a great way to jumpstart getting a lot of stuff in so you can work on stuff once they do come back for school.”

As for Italy itself, it won’t be Willard’s first or even second trip to the region and he is excited for not just the basketball, but the cultural opportunity his team will get overseas.

“I've been in Italy two or three times,” said Willard. “I love Rome. I just love the fact that you can walk into one of the oldest churches in the world, and the next thing you know, you're in a Michelin restaurant. It's the coolest city in my opinion; the people are great. They're very welcoming. The food is off the charts. Again, I enjoy a good red wine. It's one of the best wine countries in the world. So I do love Rome. And we're going to Florence which I think is one of the most underrated towns where you can just walk for hours and hours and hours. So we're lucky we're able to go and we're going to take advantage of the experience.

“Like I said, I think the real value of these trips is experiencing all the history and the culture that Italy offers and the 10 days of practice. I'm just more focused on the 10 days of practice and then we'll tip it off and let them go.”