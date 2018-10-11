CHICAGO, Ill. – Junior point guard Anthony Cowan Jr. has been named a Preseason All-Big Ten selection, the conference announced Thursday morning at Big Ten Basketball Media Day.

Cowan was a Third Team All-Big Ten selection last season, averaging a team-high 15.8 points and 5.1 assists while leading the Big Ten in minutes per game (37.0). Cowan Jr. also finished as one of the league’s most efficient free throw shooters, hitting 84.8 percent of his attempts (162-of-191) which ranked third in the B1G.

The Bowie, Md. native has garnered a reputation as one of the Big Ten’s premiere defenders over the past two years, and was one of five players in the conference named to the Big Ten All-Defensive team last season. Cowan finished fourth in the conference in steals per game (1.5) in 2017-18.

He is on pace to become the 55th 1000-point scorer in program history this season as the 6-foot guard enters the 2018-19 season with 844 career points.

Cowan and the rest of the Terps are set to open the season on Tuesday, November 6 when the team hosts Delaware at XFINITY Center.