COLLEGE PARK, MD – Kevin Willard officially announced the signing of DeShawn Harris-Smith, Jamie Kaiser, Jr., and Jahnathan Lamothe on Nov. 9. The local four-star trio all reside inside the Rivals top-100, giving the Terps the No. 13-ranked class nationally. This year's group represents Maryland's highest rated recruiting class since the 2018 class, which included Jalen Smith, Aaron Wiggins and Eric Ayala, ranked No. 7 nationally. “We extremely excited to welcome DeShawn, Jamie, and Jahnathan to the Maryland Basketball family,” said Willard. “They know the culture of Maryland basketball and each will make an immediate impact on the program. They all play with a chip on their shoulder and a drive to make their programs and teammates better every day.”

Four-star recruit who ranks No. 49 nationally according to Rivals … Ranked as the No. 2 recruit from Virginia by ESPN and 65th among their top-100 recruits … Chose Maryland over Indiana and Virginia … Last season at Bishop Ireton in Alexandria, averaged 20.7 points before opting to play his final season at IMG Academy … One of the top shooters in the country … Played for New World AAU program … Life-long Maryland fan who has attended games since childhood. Willard on Kaiser – “Jamie is not only an unbelievable shooter, but as talented of a player that I’ve ever recruited. He has unbelievable toughness, a great feel for the game, and is by far one of the best shooters that I will have coached.”

Four-star recruit who ranks No. 85 nationally according to Rivals … The combo guard chose Maryland over Georgetown, UCF, and Penn State … Played for Team Durant on the Nike EYBL AAU circuit … Led St. Frances to a 35-8 record last year and a No. 2 ranking in The Baltimore Sun high school poll … Will join current Terp Julian Reese who also played at St. Frances … Pronounced “la-mowth”. Willard on Lamothe – “Jahnathan is one of those players who makes an unbelievable impact on everyone no matter what position he plays on the court. He has the ability to shoot, drive, and become an elite defender.”