TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland basketball with unfinished business

It’s not unusual for players to find a source of added motivation heading into a season. For returning Terps such as junior Aaron Wiggins and senior Darryl Morsell, that source of motivation this year is the unfinished business from last season — that “what if” they can’t help but think about.

Normally, ending the season with a win and cutting down nets signifies a successful and gratifying year. But for Maryland basketball, which concluded its 2019-20 year with a Big Ten regular season championship after a win at home over Michigan, it was anything but satisfying because of what could have been if the NCAA postseason wasn’t canceled because of COVID-19.

“We didn’t even get to go to the Big Ten Tournament. The day that we were flying out to the Big Ten Tournament we didn’t even practice because we found out right before that they canceled it, and then the NCAA Tournament got canceled. For the guys that are returning, we truly feel like we missed something that we could have done last season,” Wiggins said. “So we’re coming back with a hunger in us. We have this fire in us that we want to get back in that same position that we were in last year when our season ended.”

While Wiggins and Morsell are among the returning Terps, last year’s leading scorers, Anthony Cowan Jr. and Jalen “Stix” Smith, are not. The attrition has caused Maryland to fall from Big Ten champs a year ago to a team that is picked to finish in the middle of the pack, at best, in the league this year.

But that isn’t shaking the Terps’ confidence. Instead, they’re embracing the underdog role and ready to prove any doubters wrong.

“We returned like six of our top eight guys from last year, and we all came back hungry and eager to get back to the top of the pedestal,” Morsell said. “And we’re kind of embracing this underdog mentality. We know what we’re capable of. Everybody else might not know what we’re capable of, but we just focus on getting better every single day and just completing that business that we didn’t get to finish last year.”

Wiggins and Morsell are Maryland’s two top returning scorers and will need to take the next step in their respective games to help the Terps exceed expectations this season.

With an offseason unlike any other because of the ongoing pandemic, Maryland’s new top dogs had to find ways to make the necessary improvements to their games while staying in shape despite not having full access to the athletic facilities in College Park.

But that’s what leaders do — find a way to make the team and themselves better regardless of the circumstances. And that’s precisely what Wiggins and Morsell have done.

“We had to find ways,” Wiggins said. “We play at the Division I level for a reason and it’s because we love this game and we want to do it at the highest level. So we found ways. There were times when a couple of us would get together and just run 1 or 2 miles around campus, just to make sure we’re in shape physically. We lifted weights in our apartment or just with the tools that we had. We just had to find ways to make sure that we’re physically ready to go. We didn’t have access to any gym at one point so we had to find outside courts and play 5-on-5, play 3-on-3. You know, a full court type of deal so we can still get our reps in and stay in shape.”

Expectations are high for Wiggins entering his third collegiate season. He has many of the measurables and the skill set pro scouts look for in a wing. After averaging 10.4 points per game last season, Wiggins will be looked to as Maryland’s primary scorer this year and can play himself into the NBA with a solid season — only adding to his motivation.

As this year’s senior leader, Morsell would undoubtedly like to end his Maryland career on a high note.

He acknowledged that he feels for those who aren’t returning like Cowan and Smith because they don’t get to try to strive for the postseason goals Maryland and the rest of college basketball were robbed of last season.

But Morsell isn’t as concerned about what those in the past might have missed. He’s more focused on the unfinished business that lies ahead for him and his current squad.

“As you know, last year the season ended unexpectedly and we didn’t get to finish it the way we wanted to,” Morsell said. “I know guys like Anthony didn’t go out the way he really wanted to end his Maryland career. I know Jalen’s gone and he didn’t get to finish how he wanted to finish.

“But nah, I’m not doing anything for “Stix.” He’s about to be pretty well-off in life. This is unfinished business more so for me, my teammates, my coaches, and the program. But I do want to shout out to “Stix” though. That’s my man.”

Maryland’s returning players are eager to get back to action and pick up where they left off. They’ll be joined by a group of newcomers that includes two freshmen guards and two transfer forwards.

Mixing the hungry returning Terps with a crop of newcomers that will be motivated to make a name for themselves in College Park, is a recipe for success in the eyes of Wiggins.

“The new guys have come in with the mentality to work and to push and to help make sure we’re the best team possible,” Wiggins said. “So I think everybody is just ready to go. We’re going to go out there and prove ourselves and play with a chip on our shoulder. And we have the group to do it.”