Maryland sophomore center Bruno Fernando has been named one of 10 finalists for the 2019 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Friday.

The Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award is presented annually to the nation's top center in men's college basketball.

Fernando has been on a recent tear for the Terrapins, recording double-doubles in each of Maryland's last six contests. During that stretch, Fernando has averaged 15.3 points and 12.8 rebounds per game. He recorded a season-high 19 rebounds in Maryland's most recent outing, a 60-45 road win over Nebraska.

A native of Angola, Fernando has recorded 15 total double-doubles so far this season, ranking second in the Big Ten behind Minnesota's Jordan Murphy and tied for third nationally, along with Wisconsin's Ethan Happ.

Fernando currently leads the Big Ten in field goal percentage (66.2%), while also ranking second in the conference in rebounds (10.7 rpg) and blocks (2.0 bpg).

Other finalists for the Abdul-Jabbar Award from the Big Ten include Michigan State's Nick Ward and Wisconsin's Ethan Happ. Locally, Georgetown big man Jesse Govan is also among the finalists.

"Kareem Abdul-Jabbar built a legacy at UCLA with unparalleled accolades as an individual and as part of a championship winning team," John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame, said in a statement. "The Naismith Starting 5 celebrates the top student-athletes in the game today and we're grateful for Kareem's involvement and expertise as we work toward selecting a recipient in April."

In March, five finalists will be presented to Mr. Abdul-Jabbar and the Hall of Fame's selection committee. The winner of the 2019 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award will be presented at The College Basketball Awards presented by Wendy's in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, April 12, 2019, along with the other four members of the Naismith Starting 5. Additional awards being presented include the Bob Cousy Point Guard Award, the Jerry West Shooting Guard Award, the Julius Erving Small Forward Award and the Karl Malone Power Forward Award. Broadcast information will be released by ESPN at a later date.