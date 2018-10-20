Maryland (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) couldn’t get its offense going on the road in a windy game against No. 19 Iowa (6-1, 3-1) Oct. 20, as the Hawkeyes’ smothering defense held the Terps to 115 total yards en route to a 23-0 Homecoming victory.

With gust up to 30 miles per hour at kickoff, the Terps grabbed the momentum early, but it didn’t last long.

On Iowa’s opening drive, grad-transfer lineback Tre Watson intercepted Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley and returned the ball to Maryland’s 26-yard line, however, the Terps couldn’t take advantage of the turnover as senior running back Ty Johnson dropped a pass on second-and-3 followed by redshirt freshman quarterback Kasim Hill bobbling the snap and throwing the ball away on third down.

After their blunder on their first drive, the Hawkeyes rattled off four straight scoring drives--three field goals and a touchdown--to take a commanding lead over the Terps.

On offense, Iowa had no problem moving the ball on the ground against Maryland. The Hawkeyes averaged 4.3 yards per carry as a team on their way to 224 rushing yards and 40:55 minutes of possession time on Saturday.

Sophomore running back Ivory Kelly-Martin led the Iowa attack with 98 rushing yards on 24 carries. He was complemented by fellow sophomore Mekhi Sargent, who chipped in 54 yards on 10 carries.

For the most part, the Terps held Iowa’s passing game in check, allowing just 11 completions for 86 yards. But Stanley did connect on a touchdown pass right before halftime with Brandon Smith, who hauled the ball in with one had while the other was being grabbed by Maryland defensive back Tino Ellis.

The Hawkeyes defense remained aggressive throughout the game and was able to come away with two turnovers--one sack, one fumble recovery--while holding Maryland to 2.9 yards per play. The Terps' 39 offensive plays were the least number of plays run by a Hawkeyes opponent since Kirk Ferentz arrived at Iowa 20 years ago.

Maryland improved upon its penalties per game average by only committing six against the Hawkeyes, but the Terps were outdone by Iowa in that area too, as the home team went the entire 60 minutes without a flag.

The Terps will look to right the ship next week as they come back to College Park to host Illinois.