News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-02 11:20:40 -0600') }} football Edit

Maryland building the kind of culture Shockley wants to be a part of

Pat Donohue
Staff Writer

The Terps continued to add local talent to their already impressive 2021 class Feb. 1 with a commitment from Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances three-star defensive end ZionAngelo Shockley, who has been on campus in College Park twice in the past two weeks and decided to make his pledge to the Terps official after his most recent trip this weekend.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}