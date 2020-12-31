TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland can't keep pace with Michigan in 84-73 loss

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — In what was a close game for 30 of 40 minutes Dec. 31, No. 16 Michigan (8-0 3-0 Big Ten) got hot offensively late and pulled away, leaving College Park with a 84-73 victory over Maryland (6-4, 1-3).

“I thought Michigan was terrific all night,” Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon said. “They were shot out of a cannon. They made shots. They were great. We couldn’t guard them...We couldn’t keep the ball in front of us. Our offense was good enough to win the game, our defense just wasn’t good enough.

“We played with great confidence tonight up until about the 8-minute mark of the second half. We competed and we tried hard, but we just couldn’t guard them.”

The Wolverines had four double-digit scorers on Thursday night led by 26 points from 7-foot-1 freshman center Hunter Dickinson. Dickinson also grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds and contributed one block to Michigan’s six overall.

“Hunter was terrific,” Turgeon said. “He was a man possessed. He was really, really, really good tonight...He was phenomenal. Scored on the block, passed out of the block. And I thought he was really good defensively.”

Dickinson was an extremely efficient 10-for-11 from the field, as was sophomore forward Franz Wagner, who shot 8-for-14 from the floor and finished with 19 points four assists, vv steals, and a block.

The Wolverines’ point guard Mike Smith — a grad-transfer from Columbia — was Michigan’s third-highest scorer with 16 points. He also had six rebounds and six assists against the Terps.

As a team, Michigan shot 59% and got to the line at will, hitting 18-for-20 from the charity stripe. The Wolverines were also dominant in the paint, outsourcing the Terps 42-22 down low and limiting Maryland’s second chances by winning the battle on the boards 29-23 on Thursday night.

A turning point in the game came late in the first half when Maryland senior guard Darryl Morsell took an elbow to the face from Wagner while driving to the hoop. Morsell was forced to leave the game with four points and three rebounds and would not return.

“Everything changed when Darryl got hurt. We were a thin team before and we became even thinner...We got tired. We didn’t have enough subs tonight when Darryl went down. And give them credit. They’re really good. They’re really long, really tall, and execute at a high level.”

Turgeon had no updates on Morsell after the game, but after what looked like a potentially serious face injury, the Terps are hoping for the best and have their senior leader’s health weighing heavily on their mind.

“I have no update on Darryl. He’s on his way to the trauma center in Baltimore. His parents are going to meet him there. The surgeon is going to be there. And we’ll go from there,” Turgeon said. “But I don’t want to comment on something I don’t know yet. We’ll probably know in the next couple of hours what the extent of the injury is and he obviously wanted to play in the second half but he wasn’t allowed to play by the doctors.”

On the offensive side for Maryland, sophomore Donta Scott and juniors Eric Ayala and Jairus Hamilton led the way. Scott had a team-high 19 points and six rebounds, while Ayala and Hamilton scored 16 and 15, respectively.

Despite hitting 13 threes and shooting 48% as a team, the Terps couldn’t pull off back-to-back wins over ranked opponents for the first time since the 2006-07 season.

The Terps take the court next against Indiana, as they travel to Bloomington for a game on Jan. 4.