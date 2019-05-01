Maryland sophomore center Bruno Fernando will forgo his final two seasons of eligibility and remain in the 2019 NBA Draft, he announced Tuesday.

"After further consideration, I have decided to place my entire focus on the NBA Draft as I pursue my dream of playing basketball at the highest level," Fernando said in a statement. "I want to thank every member of the Maryland community, especially my teammates, Coach Turgeon and the coaching staff, for making my time here special and everything my family and I could have hoped for. I will always consider Maryland a home away from home."

Fernando averaged 13.6 points and 10.2 rebounds per game last season, leading the Big Ten with 22 double-doubles. He also led the conference in field goal percentage (.607) and posted the fourth-most rebounds in Maryland single-season history (362).

Fernando was named First Team All-Big Ten as well as being named to the conference's All-Defensive team. In addition, Fernando was one of five finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, which is presented annually to the nation's top center.

"Bruno and I have gathered a lot of information and based on those conversations we are excited about his draft prospects," said head coach Mark Turgeon. "I know this was a difficult decision for Bruno because of how much he loved being in College Park. He fully embraced the Maryland experience and loved the fans just as much as they loved him. I'm incredibly proud of the player and, more importantly, the man Bruno has become during his two years here at Maryland. His work ethic and drive to succeed are second to none. We wish him the very best as he pursues his dream at the next level."

With Fernando officially headed to the NBA, the Terps now have an open scholarship available for next season. Mark Turgeon and the Terps hosted four-star 7-footer Chol Marial last weekend and he continues to weigh his options.