Maryland comes up just short at Wisconsin, falling to the Badgers 74-70

Scott Greene • TerrapinSportsReport
Publisher

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored 18 points and Max Klesmit scored 16 points and Wisconsin made 11 of 12 foul shots in the last 42 seconds to fend off Maryland 74-70 on Tuesday night.

Chucky Hepburn scored 11 points and AJ Storr 10 for the Badgers (18-9, 10-6) who finished 28 of 31 from the foul line.

Jahmir Young scored 20 points, Julian Reese 18 and Donta Scott 12 for Maryland (14-13, 6-10).

Julian Reese (No. 10) scored 18 points for the Terps in their loss at Wisconsin.
Julian Reese (No. 10) scored 18 points for the Terps in their loss at Wisconsin. (USA TODAY Sports)
The Badgers seemed safe when Klesmit buried a 3-pointer for a 63-56 lead with 56 seconds left, but Young hit a 3 to reduce the Terrapins’ deficit to 68-65 with 12 seconds remaining. Ten seconds later, Jamie Kaiser Jr. made a 3 to get Maryland within 72-70 before Klesmit made two free throws for the final points.

Wahl’s layup with 10:30 remaining before halftime put Wisconsin ahead 15-14, and the Badgers used a 9-2 run over the final four minutes to take a 37-29 intermission lead.

Wisconsin’s win coupled with Iowa’s road win against Michigan State puts the Badgers in sole possession of third place in the Big Ten. Wisconsin is 2-1 since suffering a four-game losing streak.

Maryland — which has lost five of six — travels to Rutgers on Sunday. Wisconsin heads to Indiana on Feb. 27.

