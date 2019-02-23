COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Behind Bruno Fernando’s 18th double-double of the season, No. 24 Maryland (21-7, 12-5 Big Ten) remained unbeaten at home in Big Ten play and completed a season sweep of Ohio State (17-10, 7-9) Feb. 23 by beating the Buckeyes 72-62 at Xfinity Center.

The Terps led by 16 early in the second half Saturday afternoon but the Buckeyes battled back to bring the game within two with just over five minutes left. However, Maryland locked back in when it had to, answering with a 7-0 run to regain a comfortable lead and close out the game.

“It was a great win for us,” Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon said. “I’m always thrilled to win; it’s hard to win. Our crowd was terrific from the beginning to the end; we needed them. Whenever they cut it to two, we were terrific after that. We really guarded. We were terrific offensively and defensively during that stretch. We did some things in the last three minutes that I was really proud of. It’s hard to win in February guys, but we did what we had to do so I’m happy.”

For the second straight game, Fernando was held without a field goal in the first half, but it took the sophomore center just 13 seconds after halftime to break the drought and get himself going. Fernando finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, one block, and one steal against the Buckeyes and proved why he is considered one of the nation’s most dominant big men.

“Personally, I think I was just much more aggressive in the second half than I was in the first half,” Fernando said. “I was just trying to make plays for my teammates whenever they double teamed and things like that. I think I was a little confused there in the first half just trying to figure out how they’re guarding me and in the second half I got a hang of that so it was a lot easier for me.”

Terps junior point guard Anthony Cowan Jr.’s strong play in Maryland’s last outing against Iowa carried over into the matchup with Ohio State, as the 6-foot floor general netted a game-high 19 points to go along with four assists and four rebounds Saturday afternoon.

“Every win in conference is a big win,” Cowan said. “Ohio State played a really good game today but I was happy we were able to come out with the win.”

With starting guard Eric Ayala leaving the game early and not returning due to an illness, Maryland also received a heavy contribution from fellow freshman guard Serrel Smith Jr., who scored a career-high 14 points in 19 minutes off the bench for the Terps.

“It was a missing spot that had to be filled,” Smith said. “Coach came in and told us that Eric wasn’t feeling well so it was my time to step up and play that role.”

Sophomore guard Darryl Morsell stuffed the stat sheet as well against the Buckeyes, scoring 11 points, ripping down eight boards, swiping two steals, and swatting one block.

As a team, Maryland was solid offensively Saturday, shooting 49 percent from the field, 20-for-25 from the free throw line, while receiving 23 points from its bench. Conversely, Ohio State struggled to score against the Terps, hitting just 37 percent of its shots from the field and only getting to the free throw line seven times with its starting point guard CJ Jackson unavailable because of a shoulder injury.

The Buckeyes did, however, get some scoring from their bench as well with freshman guard Duane Washington Jr. dropping a team-high 15 points with five rebounds and four assists.

For the second time this season, Fernando held Buckeyes leading scorer Kaleb Wesson in check. Ohio State’s sophomore center scored just seven points (3-for-12 from the field) Saturday to add to his team-high seven rebounds.

“It’s a battle; I can tell you that; It’s a battle,” Fernando said of his matchups with Wesson. “He has like 60 pounds on me so I just try to get him tired as much as possible and I just try to play with my feet and move with my feet. But he’s a great player whenever he catches it in the post he’s going to score. So I just tried to make him tired and make him move around more and I just front him all the time because I know the weak side help is going to be there all of the time.”

Fernando and the Terps also dominated the boards Saturday afternoon, ending with a plus-12 rebounding margin.

Maryland will hit the road for its next outing as the Terps take on Penn State in University Park Feb. 27.