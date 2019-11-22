Maryland ended the first half on a 19-2 run to open up its lead and take control of the game. The Terps were led by senior point guard Anthony Cowan Jr., who picked up two early fouls but went on to score a team-high 16 points on 4-for-8 shooting from the field and 7-for-8 shooting from the free-throw line.

“I thought the last 28 minutes we were really, really good,” Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon said after the game. “Our defense was terrific. Changing the defenses helped us throughout the game. I had a lot of guys play well. I think our halfcourt offense was a lot better tonight and we made great improvement against a really good team that’s extremely well-coached.”

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Two DMV-area teams entered Xfinity Center unbeaten Nov. 22, and only No. 6 Maryland (5-0) left unscathed, as the Terps defeated George Mason (5-1), 86-63, in College Park.

“I just tried to play smarter, play with my feet rather than my hands,” Cowan said. “I just try to play the game. I saw the open driving lanes, I saw open shots, so I took them. I basically just took the defense gave me.”

Terps sophomore forward Jalen ‘Stix’ Smith turned in his third double-double of the season by posting 12 points and 10 rebounds. Smith also flashed his passing ability early by starting the game with two assists out of double teams.

“He’s a double-double guy,” Turgeon said of Smith, who’s now averaging 14.4 points and 9.4 rebounds per game this season.

Smith’s dominance in the post was complemented by freshman center Makhi Mitchell, who recorded a career-high 12 points and eight rebounds in just nine minutes of action — all of which came in the second half.

“It was great to see because we need low-post scoring,” Turgeon said. “We need low-post physicality, and we don’t have a lot of it unless the twins are giving it to us…[Mitchell] did a lot of mature things. He really grew up tonight.”

Mitchell was a big part of Maryland’s major improvement from the free-throw line on Friday night. The Terps offense was boosted by continuous trips to the free-throw line against the Patriots, and after shooting just 14-for-25 from the charity stripe in its last outing, Maryland hit 30 of its 38 free-throw attempts against George Mason with Mitchell hitting 8-of-12.

“That was a big improvement,” Turgeon said. “We’re working on it. After the last game, I just told the guys, ‘Step up and make a free throw. It’s not that hard. You’ve been doing it your whole life. Step up and make them.’ I don’t think it’s going to be a problem. Last year, we were about 76 (percent) from the line in league play. Hopefully, when the league comes around, we’re shooting at a high level.”

Fellow Maryland sophomores Aaron Wiggins and Eric Ayala also had strong showings offensively, netting 15 and 8 points, respectively. Wiggins hit a team-high three shots from beyond the arc and finished shooting 6-for-12 from the field.

“Just continuing to stay confident,” Wiggins said. “Everybody believes in each other. Everybody has confidence and encourages each other to shoot. And when we get the ball in open spots, we’re not getting it there for no reason. It’s because we have the ability to shoot it.”

Maryland trailed by no more than seven points at any point in the game, and it was the Terps’ defense that controlled the pace of the game Friday night. The Patriots shot 35.7 percent from the floor and just 26.7 percent in the second half.

“Turgeon emphasized defense at half time,” Wiggins said. “He mentioned playing better defensively, contesting shots, running them off the line, and not allowing them to have nearly as good of a second half shooting wise.”

Besides a game-high 19 points from Maryland native AJ Wilson, the Terps held the majority of George Mason’s primary scorers in check. Jamal Hartwell and Javon Greene scored 13 and 11, respectively, but no other Patriots player scored more than six points against the Terps. Wilson also added six rebounds and three blocks to his totals.

“He’s a tremendous player,” Smith said of Wilson. “He’s always attacking the basket for offensive rebounds. Our main goal was just to box him out and limit as many offensive rebounds as we could.”

Although Smith had to fight hard with Wilson for boards throughout the game, the Terps had little problem cleaning up the glass against the Patriots. Maryland finished with a plus-14 rebounding margin against a George Mason team that entered the game ranked 22nd in the country in offensive rebound percentage.

“Our big guys just really became dominant in the second half,” Turgeon said.

Maryland will now travel to Orlando to compete in the Orlando Invitational. The Terps’ opening game of the holiday tournament will be against Temple Nov. 28. If Maryland wins, it will play the winner of Texas A&M versus Harvard on Nov. 29.