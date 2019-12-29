COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Playing their first game since before a week-long holiday break, the Terps pulled away from Bryant late, defeating the Bulldogs 84-70 at home to end a two-game skid in their final non-conference game of the season.

Maryland was led by senior point guard Anthony Cowan, who scored a team-high 19 points and added four assists, while not turning the ball over once.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with Anthony. This whole season he has been terrific,” Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon said after the game. “His decision making was great, his defense was great, his leadership was great, never stops talking. He’s saying all of the right things in the locker room. It’s really great to see. That’s what seniors are supposed to do.”

Sophomore guard Aaron Wiggins scored 15 points and added nine rebounds, while sophomore forward Jalen ‘Stix’ Smith added 11 points, 10 rebounds and a pair of blocks, recording his eighth double-double of the season.

The biggest news to come out of the win was perhaps the play of 7-foot-2 freshman center Chol Marial. Having spent the past four months recovering and rehabbing after having rods placed in both shins back in early September, Marial saw his first game action as a Terp and exceeded expectations, scoring six points--four of which came on putback dunks--while adding five rebounds and a block in 14 minutes of court time.

“It was really fun to see him play,” Wiggins said of Marial’s debut. “I was really excited to see him, I told him for the game, this is your day. Enjoy it. I mean he hasn't played a game in a long time, and a couple of days ago before practice, he was like, ‘I'm ready’ and I told him, just be patient and it will come. I was really excited for him. I know he had enjoyed his time, he had a ball so it was really fun to see him out there.”

“For [Marial] to do what he did tonight was pretty impressive,” Turgeon said. “A lot of it was ball screen defense. He was not really a part of the offense in the second half because we changed our offense. He was good, his attitude was good, and what he did was energize the building. He energized our team.”

Maryland led 36-31 at the break, but Bryant was still within six points with less than 12 minutes to play. The Terps then rattled off eight consecutive points, and the Bulldogs were never able to get within 10 points the rest of the way.

Maryland had one of their best games shooting from behind the arc, going 7-of-14 from three-point range. The Terps also dominated on the glass, winning the battle of the boards, 48-16.

“We’ve been a good rebounding team in the last five games, maybe six games,” said Turgeon. “We’ve been a really good rebounding team. These teams are worried about our transitions, so they send everybody back. We’re off four guys against one trying to get a defensive rebound. In the second half, we were able to break them down off of the dribble. They had to come help, which freed us to the board. It was a part of what we wanted to do. They’re a pretty good rebounding team if you look at the numbers. For what they’ve done this year. That is dominant. I don’t know if I have ever had a team that went 48-16 on the boards. That’s pretty dominant.”

With non-conference play now over, the Terps’ attention now turns to Big Ten play the rest of the way. Maryland will open play in the new year with Indiana at home on Jan. 4.