TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland defeats La Salle 84-71 to end two-game skid

“We had great energy and we kept it,” Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon said. “There were times where we couldn’t score and they were hitting shots and we lost a little bit of the momentum but our energy was terrific. Our guys had fun tonight. In the locker room after the game, they were really excited about some of the things they did tonight. So we took a step in the right direction and we got better tonight, which was good. But the energy level was terrific.”

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Led by a career-high 23 points from junior guard Eric Ayala, Maryland (5-2) ended its two-game losing streak and completed its out-of-conference scheduled Dec. 22 with an 84-71 win over La Salle (3-5).

Ayala scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half and also added five rebounds and three assists to his totals on Tuesday night. Most of his damage was done at the free throw line as he hit 13 of 15 shots from the charity stripe.

“I was just kind of reading the defense, honestly,” Ayala said. “Today I got to the line and guys were fouling so it was easy for me to get to the line and make free throws. Whatever it takes for us to win.”

Ayala was joined by Aarong Wiggins (15), Hakim Hart (13), Donta Scott (11), and Jairus Hamilton (10) as double-digit scorers for the Terps. Wiggins also ripped down a game-high nine rebounds against the Explorers.

“Wiggins was just aggressive,” Turgeon said. “And I liked most of his shots and he was aggressive. And he probably passed up a couple others. I thought he defended better. I thought he rebounded well. I thought he passed it well at times.”

After just six points in each of Maryland’s losses in its previous two outings and only 17 total points combined between the Terps’ last three games, shooting 7-for-16 from the field and ending with a season-high 15 points was a welcomed revelation for Wiggins.

“It was just about me being confident and I got a couple of good looks,” Wiggins said. “So just being aggressive and taking advantage of the looks that I had. Just staying confident and letting it fly.”

Playing against a school from their hometown, Philly, Scott and Hart continued to contribute heavily during their sophomore campaigns. On top of his scoring, Scott also had seven rebounds against La Salle, as well as a monster put-back dunk in the second half that helped spark the Terps and put the Explorers away.

“It was good to see my guys cheering me on and get some energy off [the dunk],” Scott said.

Hart had six rebounds of his own to go along with three steals. Both sophomores finished the night with three assists.

Despite a solid outing offensively and a respectable 46% shooting from the floor, Maryland still struggled with its outside shot, hitting just seven of 28 attempts from downtown.

“I just said in the locker room to some of the guys, ‘Imagine if we made shots.’ We didn’t shoot the ball too well but if we make shots we win that game by 25 or 30,” Wiggins said. “It’s still something we have to work on and continue to stay confident and shoot our shots with confidence.”

Besides the shooting from deep, Maryland had a strong offensive performance and turned the ball over just four times against La Salle. But it was its defense that was suspect at times.

La Salle made several runs throughout the game to keep the score close, and the Explorers hit 14 threes and received 31 points from their bench against the Terps.

“They made us pay when we went with a big lineup,” Turgeon said. “They made every three it seemed like on pick-and-pop...We have to guard the three-point line better than we’ve been guarding it. And hopefully that’s something we can keep improving on.”

Maryland resumes conference play on Christmas, as the Terps travel to Mackey Arena to take on Purdue.