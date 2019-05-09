MANALAPAN, N.J. -- It’s never too early to target elite talent, which is exactly what Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon did when he offered Minnehaha Academy (Minneapolis, Minn.) 2022 small forward Prince Aligbe back on March 29.

The 6-foot-5, 185-pound wing has accrued an impressive list of offers this winter and spring, including Illinois, Florida, Iowa, Minnesota, Vanderbilt, Georgia, Missouri, Iowa State, California and Tennessee. He is also receiving heavy interest from Purdue and Texas.

But Aligbe was Maryland’s first 2022 offer and the rising sophomore was thrilled to hear from the Terps, especially since they simultaneously offered his 2021 teammate Chet Holmgren