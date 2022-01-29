Maryland falls to Indiana, 68-55

Thompson and Jackson-Davis both made 7 of 12 shots from the floor for the Hoosiers (16-5, 7-4 Big Ten Conference). Thompson hit both of his 3-point tries and notched his fourth double-double of the season.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Race Thompson finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds, Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 17 with nine boards and Indiana rolled to a 68-55 victory over Maryland on Saturday.

Eric Ayala’s 3-pointer ignited an 8-0 run to open the game for Maryland (11-10, 3-7). Thompson had a dunk and a 3-pointer as Indiana answered with a 13-0 spurt. The Terrapins retook the lead, 18-17, on Ayala’s 3 with 8:39 left in the first half.

The lead changed hands six times over the next 4:36 and Hakim Hart’s fast-break layup left the Terrapins leading 26-23 with 4:03 remaining. But Jackson-Davis scored six of his 12 first-half points — on two dunks and a layup — to spark a 10-0 run and Indiana took a 33-26 lead into intermission.

Maryland got no closer than 12 after Thompson’s 3-pointer capped an 8-0 surge that put Indiana ahead 49-34 with 13:18 left to play. Khristian Lander’s 3-pointer gave the Hoosiers their biggest lead — 66-48 — with 4:28 remaining.

Hart finished with 15 points to lead the Terrapins. Qudus Wahab pitched in with 12 points and eight rebounds. Fatts Russell scored 12, but he made just 3 of 12 shots, including 1 of 5 from distance. Ayala, the Terrapins’ leading scorer at 16.3 point per game, was held to six points. He made only 2 of 10 3-point tries and missed both his shots from inside the arc. Ayala hit five 3s in a 68-60 win over Rutgers on Tuesday, becoming just the fifth Terp to top 200 in a career.

Indiana, which came in tops in the Big Ten and fifth in the nation with a field-goal percentage of 37.7% on defense, held Maryland to 29% shooting overall and 22% from distance (6 of 27). The Hoosiers came in yielding a conference-low 64.7 points per game under first-year head coach Mike Woodson.

Up Next

The Terps will welcome the No. 10 Michigan State Spartans to the XFINITY Center on Tuesday, Feb.1. The game is set to tipoff at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN2.